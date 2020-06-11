Duke Energy Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.16 Per Share (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.16 per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.29.

Shares of DUK opened at $90.19 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day moving average is $89.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $126,165.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,566 shares of company stock worth $293,251 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

