DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT Raised to $20.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
DSPG opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 million, a P/E ratio of -167.55, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.
In other news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 over the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.
