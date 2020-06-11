DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) PT Raised to $20.00

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

DSPG opened at $18.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $418.20 million, a P/E ratio of -167.55, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.11. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cynthia Paul acquired 47,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.73 per share, for a total transaction of $505,071.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 204,067 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,190 over the last 90 days. 8.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in DSP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in DSP Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DSP Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DSP Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

