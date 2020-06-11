Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$23.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.50 to C$28.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$35.00 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$21.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.24. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12 month low of C$15.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 390,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,279,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,410,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,801,032.20.

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.