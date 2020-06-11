DRDGOLD Ltd. (DRD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 17th

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1488 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th.

DRDGOLD has a payout ratio of 92.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect DRDGOLD to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.5%.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

DRD stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72. The firm has a market cap of $658.05 million, a PE ratio of 121.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.75 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.