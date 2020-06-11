Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) PT Raised to GBX 150

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 59.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dixons Carphone to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 125 ($1.59) in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 96 ($1.22) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 65 ($0.83) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.91) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 129.50 ($1.65).

Shares of DC opened at GBX 89.35 ($1.14) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.45 ($2.12). The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 74.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 107.47.

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

