Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Shares Gap Up to $7.13

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.13. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 31,879,400 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

