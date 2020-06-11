Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.70

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.78, with a volume of 25019400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $881,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $2,768,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth $7,425,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

