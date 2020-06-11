Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) Shares Gap Up to $13.88

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.88. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $13.88, with a volume of 4,889,600 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average is $29.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares in the first quarter worth $152,000.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

