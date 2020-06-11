Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 230.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,019 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Diodes worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Diodes by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIOD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

DIOD stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Diodes had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 10,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C H. Chen sold 5,316 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $276,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,327 shares of company stock worth $5,325,432 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

