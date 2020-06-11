Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.55

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4076900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45. The stock has a market cap of $832.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 7.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 43.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 227,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Digital Turbine by 389.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 89,167 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

