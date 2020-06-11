Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Digital Turbine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Digital Turbine from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.60.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.50 on Monday. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The stock has a market cap of $832.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 7.9% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,607,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 191,774 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 226.8% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,185,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 107,577 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 42.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,384,131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after purchasing an additional 412,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,256,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 680,800 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties worldwide. It provides Ignite, a software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

