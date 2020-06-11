Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) Shares Gap Up to $3.02

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.64, but opened at $3.02. Digirad shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 338,300 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Digirad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.07.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.24. Digirad had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO David J. Noble purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,562 shares in the company, valued at $115,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell I. Quain acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,150.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,560. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digirad Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRAD)

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Diagnostic Services, Mobile Healthcare, and Diagnostic Imaging. The Diagnostic Services segment provides nuclear and ultrasound imaging services to physicians who perform nuclear imaging, echocardiography, vascular or general ultrasound tests, imaging systems, radiopharmaceuticals, and licensing services.

