Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $77.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.48% from the company’s current price.

FANG has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, March 20th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $111.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.82. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.21.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,199.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,404,325 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $223,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,081 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $139,421,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,114,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $196,391,000 after purchasing an additional 938,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,340,000 after purchasing an additional 848,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.