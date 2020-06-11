Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) Holdings Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DEACU) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Diamond Eagle Acquisition were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamond Eagle Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,950,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DEACU opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.59. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

