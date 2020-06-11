Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €50.00 ($56.18) target price by Barclays in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($49.44) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Dialog Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €40.44 ($45.44).

Shares of ETR DLG opened at €38.14 ($42.85) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1 year low of €17.12 ($19.24) and a 1 year high of €48.38 ($54.36). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €32.75 and its 200-day moving average is €36.19.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

