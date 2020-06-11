DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Given New GBX 225 Price Target at Peel Hunt

DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.86) in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of DFS Furniture from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 175 ($2.23) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price objective on shares of DFS Furniture in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 231 ($2.94).

Shares of DFS opened at GBX 174 ($2.21) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $444.34 million and a PE ratio of 82.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 158.56 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.63, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.35. DFS Furniture has a twelve month low of GBX 101.80 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 302 ($3.84).

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. As of July 30, 2018, it operated a network of 116 DFS stores, as well as 44 stores with converted warehouse space.

