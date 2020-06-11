Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) PT Set at €4.50 by Barclays

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.50 ($5.06) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 59.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.25 ($7.02) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €5.70 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.22) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.62) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €8.58 ($9.64).

Shares of LHA stock opened at €11.17 ($12.55) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €8.54 and its 200 day moving average price is €12.31. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €7.02 ($7.89) and a 1-year high of €18.02 ($20.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

