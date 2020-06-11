Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) PT Set at €170.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($191.01) price objective on Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DB1 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €140.00 ($157.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €144.00 ($161.80) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($168.54) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($187.64) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €149.56 ($168.05).

Shares of ETR:DB1 opened at €152.80 ($171.69) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €146.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €140.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.01. Deutsche Boerse has a fifty-two week low of €92.92 ($104.40) and a fifty-two week high of €158.90 ($178.54).

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

