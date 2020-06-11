Deutsche Bank Reiterates Neutral Rating for Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 6,200 ($78.91) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 16.15% from the stock’s current price.

JET has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($96.73) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 8,820 ($112.26) to £101 ($128.55) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a £115 ($146.37) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,133 ($116.24).

Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 7,394 ($94.11) on Tuesday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52-week low of GBX 65.28 ($0.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,168 ($116.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8,458.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace that connects consumers and restaurants through its Websites and apps in ten European countries. Its business relies on participating restaurants to deliver food themselves, with the Takeaway.com platform serving as a source of orders for restaurants and facilitating online payment processes.

