Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €14.50 Price Target

Prosiebensat 1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €14.50 ($16.29) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €11.50 ($12.92) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.60 ($16.40) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.24) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Prosiebensat 1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosiebensat 1 Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.93 ($13.40).

Shares of PSM stock opened at €10.51 ($11.81) on Tuesday. Prosiebensat 1 Media has a 12-month low of €5.72 ($6.43) and a 12-month high of €15.95 ($17.92). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €10.32 and a 200-day moving average of €11.10.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

