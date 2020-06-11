Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Evotec (ETR:EVT) has been assigned a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) price objective on Evotec and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of EVT opened at €24.05 ($27.02) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €23.31 and a 200 day moving average of €22.75. Evotec has a fifty-two week low of €17.17 ($19.29) and a fifty-two week high of €27.29 ($30.66). The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.86, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

