Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.58, but opened at $0.60. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 2,741,600 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXLG. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $57,667.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 30.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,226 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.43% of Destination XL Group worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

