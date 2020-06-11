DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued on Monday, June 8th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XRAY. Robert W. Baird upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $48.51 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.11, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 529,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 189,063 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 331.2% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,796,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,004.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

