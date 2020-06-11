DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.75

Shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.75 and last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 220333 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKILY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine upgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Get DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.