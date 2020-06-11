DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Head-To-Head Review

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR (OTCMKTS:DKILY) and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR pays out 10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This table compares DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR N/A N/A N/A NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 14.04% 15.51% 12.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR and NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR $22.38 billion 2.03 $1.70 billion $0.59 26.36 NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR $1.85 billion 3.30 $264.60 million $1.78 23.48

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR. NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR beats NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

DAIKIN INDUSTRI/ADR Company Profile

Daikin Industries, Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products. Its air-conditioning products include room air-conditioning systems, air purifiers, heat-pump hot-water-supply and room-heating systems, packaged air-conditioning systems, multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings, air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants, absorption refrigerators, freezers, water chillers, turbo refrigerator equipment, air-handling units, air filters, industrial dust collectors, and marine-type container refrigeration systems. The company's chemical products comprise fluorocarbons, fluoroplastics, fluoroelastomers, fluoropaints, fluoro coating agents, semiconductor-etching products, water and oil repellent agents, pharmaceuticals and intermediates, and dry air suppliers. It also provides oil hydraulics products, including oil hydraulic pumps, oil hydraulic valves, cooling equipment and systems, inverter controlled pump motors, hydrostatic transmissions, and centralized lubrication units and systems; and defense products consisting of warheads, warhead parts for guided missiles, and home-use oxygen therapy equipment. In addition, the company offers after sales services. It sells its products in Japan, the United States, China, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe, and internationally. Daikin Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

NISSAN CHEM IND/ADR Company Profile

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; and OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica. The company offers performance materials comprising display, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc. for use on agricultural land, as well as in golf courses, parks, etc.; and drug substances for veterinary pharmaceuticals. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, a cholesterol reduction agent; LANDEL and FINTE, a dual type calcium antagonist that blocks calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; coating solutions for printable thermoelectric materials; soluble hole transport materials for organic photoelectric conversion devices; NANOFIBERGEL, a life science material; FP001, a cell culture ingredient; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Corporation in July 2018. Nissan Chemical Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

