DA Davidson Comments on Independent Bank Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Independent Bank in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now expects that the bank will earn $3.37 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.35. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Independent Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Compass Point cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

INDB opened at $71.49 on Thursday. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $87.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $120.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 10.42%.

In related news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $56,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $252,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Independent Bank by 196.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth $45,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.