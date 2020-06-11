Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Sold by Ajo LP

Ajo LP decreased its position in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,055 shares during the period. Ajo LP owned approximately 0.88% of Customers Bancorp worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 78.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUBI traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,441. The stock has a market cap of $428.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.45. Customers Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day moving average is $17.46.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $103.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut Customers Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

