Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 15th (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 12th.

SRV stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1919 per share. This is an increase from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRV. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 424,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 50.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,766 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 82.7% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cushing MLP Total Return Fund by 46.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter.

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

