Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 15th (NYSE:SRV)

Cushing MLP Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, June 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, June 12th.
SRV stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.34. Cushing MLP Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1919 per share. This is an increase from Cushing MLP Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cushing MLP Total Return Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushing MLP Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.