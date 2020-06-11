Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The company has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,412.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,040.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.