Cumberland Partners Ltd Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $8,070,972,000. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 8,783.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,965 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,121,000 after buying an additional 514,112 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $623,193,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $639,204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
AMZN opened at $2,647.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,722.35. The company has a market cap of $1,297.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,412.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,040.42.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total transaction of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,550.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,598.67.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
