CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stake Raised by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 74.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,475,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054,599 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.28% of CubeSmart worth $66,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in CubeSmart by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 347,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,264 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CubeSmart by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CubeSmart by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CUBE opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $36.32.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $164.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.56 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

CUBE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on CubeSmart from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

