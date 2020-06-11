Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF) Stock Price Up 16.3%

Crown Point Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)’s share price shot up 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 8,116 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 5,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.31.

About Crown Point Energy (OTCMKTS:CWVLF)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 25.78% non-operating working interests in the Las Violetas, La Angostura, and Rio Cullen exploitation concessions covering a total area of approximately 126,000 net acres in the Austral Basin of Tierra del Fuego.

