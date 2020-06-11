Critical Survey: Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) versus ITM Power (NASDAQ:ITMPF)

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.8% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Plug Power and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plug Power $230.24 million 7.97 -$85.46 million ($0.34) -16.65 ITM Power $5.99 million 192.03 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

ITM Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plug Power.

Volatility & Risk

Plug Power has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plug Power and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plug Power -38.85% -169.08% -14.60% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Plug Power and ITM Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plug Power 0 1 7 0 2.88 ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Plug Power currently has a consensus target price of $5.84, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than ITM Power.

Summary

Plug Power beats ITM Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing maintenance and service program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

