Critical Contrast: Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) & Parsons (OTCMKTS:PSN)

Grown Rogue International (OTCMKTS:GRUSF) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Grown Rogue International alerts:

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grown Rogue International N/A N/A N/A Parsons 3.08% 53.05% 3.93%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Grown Rogue International and Parsons, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grown Rogue International 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 1 1 5 0 2.57

Parsons has a consensus target price of $41.40, indicating a potential downside of 1.19%. Given Parsons’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Parsons is more favorable than Grown Rogue International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.5% of Parsons shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Parsons shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grown Rogue International and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grown Rogue International $20,000.00 17.18 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Parsons $3.95 billion 1.07 $120.53 million $1.46 28.70

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Grown Rogue International.

Summary

Parsons beats Grown Rogue International on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grown Rogue International Company Profile

Grown Rogue International Inc., a vertically-integrated cannabis company, cultivates, produces, and sells cannabis products in Oregon. Its products include flower products, such as indicas, sativas, and hybrids; pre-rolls; vape cartridges; concentrates and oils; dark chocolate line; and other derivative products. The company sells its products directly to dispensaries. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Parsons Company Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Grown Rogue International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grown Rogue International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.