Critical Comparison: First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) & Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA)

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares First Foundation and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Foundation 19.76% 9.59% 0.91% Southern National Banc. of Virginia 20.74% 8.45% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

First Foundation has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Foundation and Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Foundation $290.54 million 2.61 $56.24 million $1.25 13.59 Southern National Banc. of Virginia $133.11 million 2.10 $33.17 million $1.48 7.76

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Southern National Banc. of Virginia. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Foundation and Southern National Banc. of Virginia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Foundation 0 0 4 0 3.00 Southern National Banc. of Virginia 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Foundation presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.88%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Southern National Banc. of Virginia.

Dividends

First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. First Foundation pays out 22.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Southern National Banc. of Virginia pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Southern National Banc. of Virginia is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Foundation beats Southern National Banc. of Virginia on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 20 branch offices and 2 loan production offices in California, Nevada, and Hawaii. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial mortgage and non-mortgage loans, including commercial real estate loans, construction to permanent loans, development and builder loans, accounts receivable financing, lines of credit, equipment and vehicle loans, leasing, and commercial overdraft protection; construction loans for commercial, multifamily, and other non-residential properties; commercial business loans, such as lines of credit, revolving credit facilities, demand loans, term loans, equipment loans, small business administration loans, stand-by letters of credit, and unsecured loans; residential mortgage lending; and secured and unsecured consumer loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, lockbox, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, check 21 processing, asset based lending, and mobile banking application services. In addition, the company provides other consumer/retail products and services that include debit and credit cards, ATM services, travelers' checks, notary services, and online banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 38 full-service retail branches in Virginia and 7 full-service retail branches in Maryland. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

