Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLNCF opened at $2.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.57.

Valens GroWorks Corp., engages in development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.