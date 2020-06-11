Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$64.00 price objective on the stock.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$64.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday.

Shares of BEP.UN stock opened at C$65.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -537.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.62. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of C$43.57 and a 1 year high of C$76.35.

In other news, Director David Mcdaniel Mann bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$66.56 per share, with a total value of C$199,677.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198,062.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

