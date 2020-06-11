Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) Trading Down 9.6%

Covia Holdings (NASDAQ:CVIA) dropped 9.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.80, approximately 654,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 329,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Covia to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Covia in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $1.13.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22.

Covia (NASDAQ:CVIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $1.73. The company had revenue of $313.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.91 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covia in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Covia by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Covia by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 21,429 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Covia by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Covia by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,167,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 348,957 shares during the period.

Covia Holdings Corporation provides minerals and material solutions for the industrial and energy markets. The company offers various mineral solutions to the glass, ceramics, coatings, polymers, construction, water filtration, sports, and recreation markets. It also offers a range of high-purity silica sand, nepheline syenite, feldspar, clay, kaolin, lime, resin systems, and coated materials.

