Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($34.83) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.46) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) target price on Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €36.35 ($40.85).

Covestro stock opened at €34.67 ($38.96) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.13. Covestro has a twelve month low of €23.54 ($26.45) and a twelve month high of €48.18 ($54.13).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

