Contrasting Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:LIZI)

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medallia and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medallia $402.46 million 9.40 -$112.33 million ($1.35) -20.28 Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.59 -$19.10 million N/A N/A

Phoenix Tree has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Medallia.

Profitability

This table compares Medallia and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medallia -33.76% -34.67% -20.82% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.1% of Medallia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Phoenix Tree shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Medallia and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medallia 0 2 13 0 2.87 Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00

Medallia currently has a consensus price target of $40.54, indicating a potential upside of 48.06%. Phoenix Tree has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 128.81%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Medallia.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Medallia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc. provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience, and Product Experience product suites. The company also provides separate modules, including Medallia Athena Text Analytics, Medallia Social, Medallia Digital Medallia Conversations, and Mobile Applications. In addition, it offers professional, managed, implementation, advisory, education and training, and customer support services. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks; and companies in retail, technology, and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

