Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Contourglobal (LON:GLO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Contourglobal from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Contourglobal stock opened at GBX 193 ($2.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 168.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 180.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25. Contourglobal has a 1-year low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 1-year high of GBX 226.50 ($2.88).

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

