Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Trading Down 11.7%

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)’s stock price fell 11.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $19.06, 5,684,710 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average session volume of 5,947,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLR. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $39.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 3.43.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Steven K. Owen purchased 12,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 7,265 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $99,094.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 23,765 shares of company stock valued at $239,700. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Continental Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,462 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Continental Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Continental Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

