Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.05 Million Stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 502.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 124,182 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of PBF Energy worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 563.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 269,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 228,533 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,678,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 71.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,773,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 1,100,000 shares of company stock worth $7,546,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.06. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

