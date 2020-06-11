Comparing MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) & Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) and Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Wyndham Destinations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGM Resorts International $12.90 billion 0.78 $2.05 billion $0.77 26.64 Wyndham Destinations $4.04 billion 0.74 $507.00 million $5.62 6.24

MGM Resorts International has higher revenue and earnings than Wyndham Destinations. Wyndham Destinations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MGM Resorts International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MGM Resorts International and Wyndham Destinations, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGM Resorts International 2 11 2 0 2.00 Wyndham Destinations 0 1 8 0 2.89

MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus target price of $43.23, suggesting a potential upside of 23.31%. Given Wyndham Destinations’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wyndham Destinations is more favorable than MGM Resorts International.

Profitability

This table compares MGM Resorts International and Wyndham Destinations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGM Resorts International 23.59% 0.81% 0.28% Wyndham Destinations 7.93% -52.81% 4.44%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.9% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of MGM Resorts International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Wyndham Destinations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MGM Resorts International has a beta of 2.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wyndham Destinations has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MGM Resorts International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Wyndham Destinations pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. MGM Resorts International pays out 77.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Wyndham Destinations pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MGM Resorts International has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wyndham Destinations is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Wyndham Destinations beats MGM Resorts International on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. The company's casino operations include slots, table games, and race and sports book wagering. As of February 27, 2019, its portfolio consisted of 29 hotel and destination gaming offerings. The company also owns and operates Shadow Creek golf course, Primm Valley Golf Club, and Fallen Oak golf course. Its customers include premium gaming customers; leisure and wholesale travel customers; business travelers; and group customers, including conventions, trade associations, and small meetings. The company was formerly known as MGM MIRAGE and changed its name to MGM Resorts International in June 2010. MGM Resorts International was founded in 1986 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc. operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Exchange & Rentals segment offers vacation exchange services and products to owners of VOIs; and manages and markets vacation rental properties primarily on behalf of independent owners. As of June 25, 2019, it had approximately 220 vacation ownership resorts. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. also has relationships with approximately 4,300 vacation ownership resorts. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Worldwide Corporation and changed its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. in May 2018. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

