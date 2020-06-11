Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Community Trust Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 82.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 39 consecutive years. Community Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 74.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $34.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Community Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $640.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.77.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.22). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $47.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTBI. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Community Trust Bancorp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

