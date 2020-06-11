Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Cut to “Hold” at TD Securities

TD Securities cut shares of Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$9.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$10.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from C$11.25 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Cominar REIT from C$15.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Shares of TSE:CUF.UN opened at C$8.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44. Cominar REIT has a 12-month low of C$7.10 and a 12-month high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.17.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

