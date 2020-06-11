Comerica (NYSE:CMA) PT Raised to $46.00 at SunTrust Banks

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $37.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.38% from the company’s current price.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Comerica from $66.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.61.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $2.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.19. 239,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,539. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.03. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $74.11.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($1.41). Comerica had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Comerica by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 7,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

