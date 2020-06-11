Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 49,291 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $51.82 and a 12-month high of $109.44.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.56). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $568.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on COLM. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $101.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $129.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $1,008,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $84,309,634.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 11,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $982,079.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 85,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,723,325. Corporate insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

