Colliers Secur. Comments on Manitex International Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Investment analysts at Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manitex International in a report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Get Manitex International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manitex International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

MNTX opened at $4.77 on Thursday. Manitex International has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Manitex International by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Manitex International by 37.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 224,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 19.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 99,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15,796 shares during the period. 50.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.