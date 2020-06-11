Colliers Secur. Comments on Harmonic Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Colliers Secur. analyst S. Frankel forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HLIT. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Harmonic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Harmonic in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $5.85 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.68. The company has a market cap of $535.53 million, a P/E ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Harmonic had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

