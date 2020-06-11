Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.00. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,957,400 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.
Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.
About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.