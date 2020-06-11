Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) Shares Gap Up to $1.00

Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.00. Cocrystal Pharma shares last traded at $1.00, with a volume of 4,957,400 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.75.

Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 1,128.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 118,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 79,419 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 1,354.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 174,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $278,000.

About Cocrystal Pharma (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

